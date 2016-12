BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The latest report by Committee R, which oversees intelligence and security agencies, revealed dozens of army forces had been flagged, the Sudinfo news website has found. People in Belgium cannot be discharged from the army for political or religious reasons.

A dozen of personnel were placed under surveillance of the General Intelligence and Security Service (SGRS) for being part of the ultra-conservative Salafist movement, which calls for a return to strict Islamic rules.

At least four were found to be active in radical Islamic circles, while others had links to criminal rings or belongs to extreme-right movements, such as the Soldiers of Odin, an anti-immigrant group accused of neo-Nazism.