Violence Stems From Extremists, Not Refugees - German Muslim Council

© AFP 2016/ Odd ANDERSEN Dashcam Video Captured Truck Rushing Towards Berlin Christmas Market

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy has drawn certain criticism from German officials, including Bavarian minister president and the region's interior minister. The German Interior Ministry has called for exploring the idea of sending migrants back to Africa. All this comes after a series of migrant-involving attacks in Germany in summer 2015.

"The general suspicion against the Muslims is exactly what the extremists want. They want discord and violence between religions," Mazyek said.

The fingerprints of a man suspected of having links to the deadly Berlin attack were confirmed to belong to Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian asylum seeker who is currently at large, according to German media reports earlier on Thursday.

"The origin of extremism does not lie with the refugees," Mazyek added. "Unfortunately, I am afraid, the separation between religion and extremism has not been respected [already] in the past."

A manhunt for Amri began on Wednesday. The man has been the only suspect since German police released a Pakistani refugee, detained at the scene, for lack of evidence.

On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at the Berlin Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, killing 12 people and injuring 49.

Earlier this year, on July 18, a 17-year-old Afghan asylum seeker launched an ax-and-knife attack on passengers of a commuter train in Bavaria, wounding five tourists. Four days later, a German of Iranian origin shot nine people in Munich and committed suicide. On July 24, a Syrian refugee exploded a bomb outside a music festival in Bavaria’s Ansbach, killing himself and wounding 15 bystanders, while another Syrian killed a woman with a machete in Reutlingen near Stuttgart.