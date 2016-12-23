OSCE SMM Observers Record 75% Spike in Donbass Ceasefire Violations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of ceasefire violations in the conflict-torn eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass has increased by 75 percent compared to the previous week, Hug said Thursday.
"Last week the OSCE SMM recorded a 75 percent increase in the number of ceasefire violations compared to the previous week," Hug said at a briefing in Kiev.
Hug noted that the increase in the use of weapons prohibited by Minsk agreements increased by "approximately 300 percent."
"Last week our monitors recorded at least 985 mortar tank artillery and multiple launch rocket systems explosions. The previous week they have recorder 242," Hug said.
Both sides in the conflict, however, have consistently accused each other of violating the ceasefire.
