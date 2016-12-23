Dashcam Video Captured Truck Rushing Towards Berlin Christmas Market

Moments after the truck is seen rushing through the area, a crowd of people are seen running away from the market.
"We can report today that we have new information that the suspect is with high probability really the perpetrator," Maiziere stated. "In the cab, in the driving cabin, fingerprints were found and there is additional evidence that supports this.”
A nationwide search is underway for Amri, and a reward of €100,000 ($104,300) has been offered for tips leading to his capture.
Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months in early 2016, as he had reportedly planned a robbery to fund the purchase of automatic weapons to carry out a terror plot.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sad but there must be reasons Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Good one Sputnik, the video is 'private' and cant be viewed...... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Da(e)sh cam :)
peaceactivist2
v76
drblack