Dashcam Video Captured Truck Rushing Towards Berlin Christmas Market

Moments after the truck is seen rushing through the area, a crowd of people are seen running away from the market.

​

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke UK Truck Driver Raises Over $70,000 for Slain Polish Trucker After Berlin Attack

On Thursday, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters that fingerprints belonging to Tunisian suspect, 24-year-old Anis Amri , were found inside the cab of the truck. He had previously been named a suspect after his residency permit was found inside the vehicle.

"We can report today that we have new information that the suspect is with high probability really the perpetrator," Maiziere stated. "In the cab, in the driving cabin, fingerprints were found and there is additional evidence that supports this.”

A nationwide search is underway for Amri, and a reward of €100,000 ($104,300) has been offered for tips leading to his capture.

Amri had been under covert surveillance for several months in early 2016, as he had reportedly planned a robbery to fund the purchase of automatic weapons to carry out a terror plot.