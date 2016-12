WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at the Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 49 others.

"Today, I spoke with Chancellor Merkel and offered our condolences for the Berlin terrorist attack," the Twitter message stated. "Canada stands in solidarity with Germany."

A nationwide manhunt continues for Anis Amri, a 24-year-old asylum seeker whose residence permit was found in the truck, used to ram into the crowd at a busy market in the heart of Berlin. Police also found his fingerprints on the door of the truck.