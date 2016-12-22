UK Truck Driver Raises Over $70,000 for Slain Polish Trucker After Berlin Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The crowdfunding initiative was launched by David Duncan from Otley in West Yorkshire a day after the driver’s death. The Monday's attack on the Christmas market in central Berlin claimed a total of 12 lives.

"I have set up this gofundme page to raise some money to help the family of Lukasz Urban. Although I did not know Lukasz, the story of his untimely departure shocked and disgusted me," Duncan wrote.

"So, as a fellow trucker, I decided to reach out to the trucking community and beyond to help in some small way," the trucker added. "RIP Lukasz…..from The Truckers of The UK and beyond."

Almost 4,000 people have donated money at the time of writing. The target goal has been set at 191,200 pounds sterling ($235,000).

Urban’s body was found in the truck carrying steel beams that he was to deliver for his cousin, the transport company’s owner from Poland. He had stabbing and gunshot wounds. The driver is believed to have put up a fight and was killed shortly after the vehicle was rammed into the crowd.