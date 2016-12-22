German Prosecution Issues Warrant Against Suspected Perpetrator of Berlin Attack

BERLIN (Sputnik) – The Bild reported, citing a spokeswoman of the Public Prosecutor General also said that, according to the investigation, Amri personally drove the truck used in the attack.

She added that noone has been detained as part of the investigation so far.

On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring 49. The country's Interior Ministry considers the incident a terrorist attack.

A nationwide manhunt continues for Amri, a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia, whose residence permit was found in the cab of the truck. Police also found his fingerprints on the door of the truck.