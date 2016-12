© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch German Minister Confirms Berlin Attack Suspect's Prints Found in Cab of Truck

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The security was reinforced, following a deadly terror attack in Berlin, Die Welt newspaper reported, citing a police representative.

On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at the Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 49.

The German Prosecutor’s Office offered on Wednesday a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($104,200 at the current exchange rates) for leads that would help detain the suspect in the attack, Tunisian national Anis Amri.