22:00 GMT +322 December 2016
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives her speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2016.

    UK PM Urges Citizens Not to Be 'Cowed by Terrorists' as Holidays Approach

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Europe
    Topic:
    Deadly Truck Attack in Berlin (68)
    0 2402

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has issued a reassuring message to residents of London on Thursday, encouraging people to not be deterred from their daily lives during the Christmas holidays because of the tragic terrorist attack in Berlin earlier this week.

    People walk over the Christmas market near the city hall in Berlin two days after a truck ran into the crowded Christmas market at the Breitscheidplatz in the city and killed several people
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Merkel ‘Proud’ of Nation’s Calm Response to Market Attack
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The prime minister also said that security and police officers have been working around the clock to keep Londoners and visitors safe as they enjoy what the city has to offer during the holiday season, the newspaper added.

    "Londoners should go about their business as usual. They should enjoy this Christmas period… It is important, I think, that we send a very clear message that we will not be cowed by the terrorists — that we will carry on with our lives as usual," May told the Evening Standard newspaper.

    On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring 49. The country's Interior Ministry considers the incident a terrorist attack.

    Topic:
    Deadly Truck Attack in Berlin (68)

