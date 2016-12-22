UK PM Urges Citizens Not to Be 'Cowed by Terrorists' as Holidays Approach

"Londoners should go about their business as usual. They should enjoy this Christmas period… It is important, I think, that we send a very clear message that we will not be cowed by the terrorists — that we will carry on with our lives as usual," May told the Evening Standard newspaper.
On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring 49. The country's Interior Ministry considers the incident a terrorist attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)