UK PM Urges Citizens Not to Be 'Cowed by Terrorists' as Holidays Approach

© AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber Merkel ‘Proud’ of Nation’s Calm Response to Market Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The prime minister also said that security and police officers have been working around the clock to keep Londoners and visitors safe as they enjoy what the city has to offer during the holiday season, the newspaper added.

"Londoners should go about their business as usual. They should enjoy this Christmas period… It is important, I think, that we send a very clear message that we will not be cowed by the terrorists — that we will carry on with our lives as usual," May told the Evening Standard newspaper.

On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring 49. The country's Interior Ministry considers the incident a terrorist attack.