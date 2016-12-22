Merkel ‘Proud’ of Nation’s Calm Response to Market Attack

"We have such values as democracy and rule of law on our side and, I am sure, we will be able to keep our society together and continue co-existing freely. In the past days, I’ve been very proud of how calmly many people reacted to the situation," Merkel said.
A nationwide manhunt continues for Anis Amri, a 24-year-old asylum seeker whose residence permit was found in the cab of the truck, used to ram into the crowd at a busy market in the heart of Berlin. Police also found his fingerprints on the door of the truck.
From working in logistics, construction and demolition in Germany, my experience of Germans is that they're at their angriest when they're quiet.

Just before the tsunami, the water recedes and there is dead silence.
A happy, content German is very loud and talkative. A quiet German is best avoided until his anger subsides. Has Merkel ever been to Germany?
Then the tsunami starts and it keeps coming and coming and coming until you are dead.
Do you understand Merkel?