Merkel ‘Proud’ of Nation’s Calm Response to Market Attack

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch German Minister Confirms Berlin Attack Suspect's Prints Found in Cab of Truck

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaking at the doorstep of the Federal Criminal Agency, the chancellor wished criminal police success in investigating Monday’s attack that killed 12 people and injured 49. She said she hoped the perpetrator, believed to be the fugitive Tunisian man, would be caught soon.

"We have such values as democracy and rule of law on our side and, I am sure, we will be able to keep our society together and continue co-existing freely. In the past days, I’ve been very proud of how calmly many people reacted to the situation," Merkel said.

A nationwide manhunt continues for Anis Amri, a 24-year-old asylum seeker whose residence permit was found in the cab of the truck, used to ram into the crowd at a busy market in the heart of Berlin. Police also found his fingerprints on the door of the truck.