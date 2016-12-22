'Ill-Thought Out' and 'Unworkable': Sturgeon Post-Brexit Proposals Under Fire

Moreover, Vistisen believes the proposals will be exploited by the EU to weaken the UK's position in negotiations, and punish Britain for seceding.
He recalled Denmark's own experience of securing opt-outs in EU policy areas such as the euro, home affairs and justice, which he said were only attainable because Danish politicians presented a cohesive front on the issues.
There is no debate — at the moment it — #SNP & #Tories dialogue on #Brexit look like two drunk people trying to snog. https://t.co/rnHrokQt3N— Wladyslaw Mejka (@WladyslawMejka) December 22, 2016
The MEP was particularly skeptical of the paper's claim that Scotland could join the European Free Trade Association and/or European Economic Area as a means of gaining full access to the single market.
The paper uses the example of the Faroe Islands, a Danish archipelago, as a blueprint for achieving such a relationship — Vistisen responded that the Faroe Islands have a population of less than 50,000 and are treated as an "overseas territory" by the EU, whereas Scotland's population of more than five million makes it larger than some existing member states. He also noted Denmark is a member of the single market, whereas the UK will not be if and when it leaves.
As a result, he believes the blueprint is not a "realistic solution," and in any event, having different business and immigration regimes would necessitate the erection of a physical border erected between England and Scotland.
Looking forward to publishing 'Scotland's Place in Europe' — the first plan anywhere in UK for dealing with Brexit. pic.twitter.com/5GZ6jAeUQV— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 20, 2016
The report's invocation of the Faroese model was also criticized for failing to mention how long it has taken for the Islands to secure effective membership. The 62-page paper failed to mention the archipelago first applied to join EFTA in 2006, and is still not a member as of December 2016.
"Rather than prove Scotland could join the EFTA, the example the Faroe Islands shows the exact opposite. They have been waiting for more than a decade for approval and have got nowhere, yet the SNP think Scotland should follow the same path," Scottish Conservative chief whip John Lamont told Sputnik.
"If the SNP really want the best deal for Scotland they need to work with other parts of the UK, not put forward ill-thought out plans such as this."
Prior to the publication of the proposals, Dr. Peter Lynch, a lecturer in history and politics at Stirling University, told Sputnik the UK leaving the EU was "hugely problematic" for the SNP, although it created an opportunity for a second independence referendum.
The SNP's Alex Salmond threatens a post-Brexit #IndyRef2(video)..#Scotland https://t.co/M1ZWIiNCPG— LaurelMd (@PanoPanucci) December 22, 2016
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This Scottish bla, bla, bla is senseless as Scotland is not sovereign state and cannot just like that say: "Hey we do not want to play anymore as you are not friends with us" That is very stupid, as International law about rights of autonomous regions is very clear and it cannot be done much. Just have look at Kospovo which cannot gain necessary UN recognition unless Serbia gives its approval because they did not have referendum as it would be illegal taking in account that Kosovo was historically Serbian and it was autonomous region with limited rights and one of them was independence. which is not allowed to autonomous regions but is reserved for fully fledged republics only.
slimyfox
Scotland is not a Republic as it is part of Kingdom and therefore I have no clue what is going on with their rights to independence. No matter what even if they have such right they would need to follow certain procedures and they would need permission from the crown to leave UK.
If we hypothetically assume that they will sort out all with UK than they will face another obstacle which is EU entry procedure which will last several years and it will not be successful as every state which has some region breathing on the government neck and demanding independence, will be strictly against just not to create precedence which can later turn against them.
So Scotland should do better to forget all or start independence procedure now in order to leave UK at the same time when UK leaves EU and even in this ideal scenario Scotland would need few if not a lot of years before it joins EU, and hopefully EU will go to hell and freeze there over, and forever.
Same would apply