Ukraine's Nuclear Energy Sector Ready to Switch to US Westinghouse Fuel

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukraine's sector of nuclear energy is ready to fully switch to the use of nuclear fuel produced by US company Westinghouse, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Igor Nasalik said Thursday.

"From a total of 13 deliveries of fuel received [by Ukrainian nuclear power plants], four from the Westinghouse company. It is almost 30 percent [of a total volume]. At the same time, the nuclear energy sector is ready to completely use fuel of Westinghouse," Nasalik said at a press conference.

In 2014, Westinghouse agreed to supply nuclear fuel to several units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPP) till 2020. This was explained by a necessity to ensure Ukraine's energy independence from Russia. Later, Westinghouse announced its readiness to become the exclusive supplier of fuel for Ukrainian NPP. Experts have repeatedly warned that it would be dangerous to use US-made fuel in reactors of Soviet and Russian design for technical reasons.

In October, Nasalik said about Kiev's plans to the nuclear fuel produced by Westinghouse in 40 percent of its nuclear power plants’ units.