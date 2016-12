© AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber Berlin Christmas Market Reopens After Deadly Truck Attack (VIDEO)

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) — Underground and tram traffic has been stopped as police were deployed to the Schoenhauser Allee street, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported. A nearby shopping mall has been cordoned off.

The outlet said the reason for the police deployment was not clear yet. The Berlin public transport company, BVG, claimed on Twitter a suspicious object had been found, adding it could have been an ownerless backpack.

Separately, the Berlin police announced it had lifted cordons around the Budapester Strasse near the site where the truck rammed into a Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 49.