21:52 GMT +322 December 2016
    EU Should Slow Down Ukraine Discussions Amid Donbass Conflict

    Visa-Free Regime for Ukraine With No-Go on Donbass ‘Not Right’ - German MP

    Europe
    Ukraine and Georgia may be granted visa-free travel to the EU already before Spring, the EU’s Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said. In an interview with Sputnik, German leftwing MP Wolfgang Gehrcke said that Russia deserved a similar status.

    Interviewed by Sputnik Germany, Wolfgang Gehrcke criticized the practice of using visas to either reward or punish countries “gone wrong.“
    He added that granting visa-free travel to Ukraine would hardly encourage Kiev to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict in Donbass.

    Monument of Independence of Ukraine on Independence Square in Kiev
    AfD Official: Too Early to Abolish Visas Between EU, 'Unstable' Ukraine, Georgia
    Leif-Erik Holm, chairman of the Alternative for Germany Party’s branch in Mecklenburg-Upper Pomerania, does not like the idea of lifting visas for Ukraine and Georgia.

    “I don‘t think that introducing a visa-free regime with highly unstable countries is the right way to go, especially now that we see a major influx of migrants from the Middle East,“ Holm told Sputnik Germany.

    “This is something that could be done in the long run when these countries become democratic and stable, but not right now,“ he added.
    Wolfgang Gehrcke disagreed, arguing that with the visa regime lifted there will be more migrant laborers pouring into Germany and further on into other European countries.

    “We have thoroughly analyzed this issue at our Foreign Affairs Committee and concluded that there is no reason whatsoever for this. The decision to grant [Ukraine and Georgia] visa-free travel is a political one meant to show them that they are our friends. This is not right,” he emphasized.

    Wolfgang Gehrcke added that talks on lifting visas should be preceded by an agreement based on the Minsk accords, because a visa free-status for Kiev would automatically apply to those living in Ukraine’s war-torn eastern region of Donbass.

    Ukraine, Germany
      landauroj
      It is urgent to create dual finance organizations that match those of the western countries. Why people think that the best place to go is EU. What EU offers to their people that cannot be offered for the eastern countries. It is needed a broad committee of scientists to analyze this problem.. While people still think that a better life can be found in the EU then the problems of regimen changes, corruption, and so on cannot be eliminated.
      goldcamshaft
      Welcome the new "UKRomas" into europe. The green light has been given by big brother across the Atlantic.
      Ukraine will be in an economic stand-still for a long time since there will be no initiative to out-do the dreams of living in Europa Antiqua. Citizens will leave, factories will close, DETROITmania will step in and property prices will fall to a level just as they have in the Industrial Capital of that great country.
      Most important of all, yes this is the real goal, the fertile lands of the Ukraine will be gobbled up by westerners for a few cents to the dollar. The most fertile lands in the world will all be owned by the rich americans, who see their own land in the usa becoming a vast desert, while their investment and huge profits soar upon the continuous frucking of the land. The Ukraine will have ranches like in Texas, huge columnar pillars on mansions depicting the age of slavery in the south of the united states, while the Ukrainian citizens will ply the streets barefooted from Tallinn to Liverpool to Athens, eventually trying to immigrate to Russia.
      Not good news for the people of the Ukraine.
      It is not too late to make a U turn and embrace Russia, your own blood brother. The future of the country lies in the peaceful and much fruitful embrace of brother Russia.
