Register
21:53 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Swiss flag flies on the shores of Geneva Lake in front of the Geneva Fountain (L) on June 14, 2013 in the center of Geneva

    EU in Brexit Bind Over Swiss Migrant Worker Quota Conundrum

    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 16241

    Senior diplomats from the European Union and Switzerland Thursday (December 22) remained in an impasse over the decision by Swiss citizens to impose a quota on migrant workers which flies in the face of EU principle and is likely to affect the Brexit talks.

    In a referendum, February 2014, the Swiss narrowly decided to impose strict quotas on immigration from European Union countries. The issue is politically charged, because a quarter of the population of Switzerland are non-Swiss.

    It is also significant in that Switzerland is not a member of the European Union, but has negotiated a special relationship that includes being a member of the single market. The 'Swiss model' is one of the options being considered for the UK, which voted in a referendum, June 23, 2016, to leave the EU.

    Prime Minister Theresa May takes a drink as she delivers a speech at the British Academy in London, where she said that a new wave of grammar schools will end selection by house price and give every child the chance to go to a good school, in Britain September 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Nick Ansell/Pool
    Theresa May Rules Out Norwegian, Swiss Model for Post-Brexit UK

    The Brussels hierarchy are keen to send a message to London that it cannot 'cherry-pick' membership of the EU and immigration is the major issue of contention. It was the single most important issue voted on at the UK referendum and UK Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to negotiate a new relationship with the EU that maintains a trading relationship, without the shackles of the Brussels bureaucracy.

    Hence the Swiss issue. Having gained a mandate from its citizens, the Swiss Government has attempted to reach compromises on its immigration issue: offering Swiss citizens first choice of jobs over migrant workers; setting a quota on immigration; or remove the deadline imposed by the 2014 for setting quotas.

    If the Swiss Government backs down in the face of the EU refusing to allow and form of quota on immigration, it will be seen to have reneged on its referendum mandate.

    ​Meanwhile, there is already a campaign underway to overturn the 2014 referendum, backed largely by those who support membership of the single market, which goes hand-in-hand with the free movement of people.

    ​At the meeting, December 22, there was no outcome, with a statement from the Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker merely saying:

    "2017 could be a milestone in the development of closer relations between the European Union and Switzerland, with a view to enhancing still further the vitality of our area of freedom – of all forms of freedom – to the benefit of all our citizens."

    If Brussels backs down and allows a Swiss compromise, it will be quickly grasped upon by many in the UK, who would see it as a crack in the Brussels armour, allowing Britain to "take back control of its borders " — the mantra of the Leave campaigners — while still gaining access to the single market.

    Related:

    Switzerland Backs Bill Prioritizing Job Applications for Swiss Over EU Nationals
    Locals First: Switzerland Agrees on Job Controls in Hope of EU Immigration Deal
    Switzerland Facing Fresh EU Showdown as Ticino Votes for Migrant Controls
    Swiss Defense Minister Says Terror Menace in Switzerland on the Rise
    Tags:
    freedom of movement, immigration policy, migrant workers, immigration, European Commission, European Union, Europe, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok