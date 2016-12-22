Ukrainian Parliament Excludes Savchenko From Country's Delegation to PACE

The decision to exclude Savchenko from the delegation to PACE was supported by 237 lawmakers, which was 11 more than 226 votes required.
According to the decision, Savchenko's membership in the delegation has allegedly contributed to her release from custody in Russia, and there are no grounds for such membership at the moment.
Savchenko had been detained in Russia since mid-2014 over her suspected role in the killing of two Russian journalists who were covering the Ukrainian conflict. In late May 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to pardon the Ukrainian national.
