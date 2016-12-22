Lithuania Signs Deal For $2Mln Worth of Used Dutch Military Equipment - MoD

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russia Condemns Destructive Stance of Lithuania on Bilateral Relations – Foreign Ministry

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Lithuania signed an agreement with the Netherlands on acquirement of 1.95 million euros (roughly $2 million) worth of used military equipment to be delivered by 2018, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said Thursday in a statement.

"Under this agreement, the Lithuanian Army will receive more than 200 units of various used military equipment in a few stages by 2018…. The total value of acquired machinery and equipment is 1.95 million euros," the statement read.

Vilnius will receive off-road Mercedes Benz vehicles, DAF trucks, generators and other equipment.

Previously, the countries concluded four similar agreements. In 2012-2013, Lithuania bought vehicles and equipment for airports.