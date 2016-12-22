"Under this agreement, the Lithuanian Army will receive more than 200 units of various used military equipment in a few stages by 2018…. The total value of acquired machinery and equipment is 1.95 million euros," the statement read.
Vilnius will receive off-road Mercedes Benz vehicles, DAF trucks, generators and other equipment.
Previously, the countries concluded four similar agreements. In 2012-2013, Lithuania bought vehicles and equipment for airports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Lithuania is a rat-infested slum these days. Even the common laborer does not want to stay home and fix the dirty, leaking sinks and bathtubs, where the dishes have been piling up for weeks. It is why they are looking for 'garage sales' items to look like someone is still at home to use them. Remember, it was the Lithuanians you see posed outside of the Kremlin on their knees, rifles in hand at the outbreak of the October Revolution. They did not kill the royal family, but they did see that no one got in the way of Bronstein (a/k/a Trotsky) from Kirovograd, Ukaraine, while he did the ugly and bitter deed.
marcanhalt