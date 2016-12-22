Ukrainian Gov't Bans RIA Novosti Journalists From Cabinet Sessions

KIEV (Sputnik) — She added that the ban only applied to the cabinet meetings while separate government can decide for themselves.

"There is a letter with the list of media outlets. You have a Russian brand and the Russian brands except for Interfax-Ukraine, since it is registered in Ukraine, and RBC-Ukraine, sadly cannot be allowed to cover sessions," Konopatko said.

RIA Novosti was previously banned from covering the work of the parliament, office of the president, foreign ministry, defense ministry, among others.

In March 2015, Kiev published a list of 115 Russian media, which accreditation with Ukrainian authorities has been temporarily suspended due to the fact that their work was allegedly threatening Ukrainian security.

