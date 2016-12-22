Register
17:05 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    A used suit of a forensic investigator lies on a Christmas tree where a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market killing 12 people in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016

    Fingerprints of Suspect in Deadly Berlin Attack Found on Door of Truck - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Truck Attack in Berlin (61)
    259221

    Fingerprints of the Tunisian suspect in the deadly attack in Berlin have been found on the door of the truck, which had rammed into a crowd, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

    Authorites inspect a truck that had sped into a Christmas market in Berlin, on December 19, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Odd ANDERSEN
    German Authorities Sought to Deport Tunisian Suspected of Berlin Truck Attack
    On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at the Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others.

    The German Prosecutor’s Office offered on Wednesday a reward of up to 100,000 euros (over $104,400) for leads that would help detain the suspect in the attack, Tunisian national Anis Amri.

    Poll

    Who is to blame for the Berlin Christmas market attack?
    All polls
    Anis Amri is currently being sought across Europe.

    According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, the suspect is 178 centimeters tall, has black hair and brown eyes. He could be violent and armed.

    Documents belonging to Anis Amri have been found in a wallet in the driver's cab in the truck, the media added.

    On Thursday morning, the police searched in a refugee camp in Emmerich, North Rhine-Westphalia. Amri was officially registered in the city. There have also been raids in Dortmund.

    The suspect in the Berlin attack made an application for asylum in Germany, however, it was rejected. Amri was to be deported this summer, but due to the lack of necessary papers he stayed in Germany.

    The security authorities in Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia were already investigating his involvement in the preparation of a serious criminal offense, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

    Topic:
    Deadly Truck Attack in Berlin (61)

    Related:

    Berlin Christmas Market Reopens After Deadly Truck Attack (VIDEO)
    Police Raid 3 Homes in Berlin as Manhunt for Market Attack Suspect Continues
    Four Detained on Suspicion of Contacts With Berlin Truck-Ramming Suspect
    Suspect in Berlin Attack Reportedly Contacted Relatives Two Weeks Ago
    Berlin Christmas Market Reopens After Deadly Truck Attack - Reports
    Tags:
    attack, Berlin truck attack, Germany, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Of course the terrorist brought his documents with him, why wouldn´t he do that....
    • Reply
      Box 1
      The same suspect they let go because he denied he was involved.
      The same suspect who has several passports.

      Why wasn't a forensic examination done prior to releasing the suspect ?

      This terrorist makes the German police force look like weak fools, total incompetence.
      The German people should be outraged by the lack of security.

      The entire EU region is not capable of protecting it's citizens.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok