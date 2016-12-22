Police Raid 3 Homes in Berlin as Manhunt for Market Attack Suspect Continues

© AFP 2016/ Tobias SCHWARZ Four Detained on Suspicion of Contacts With Berlin Truck-Ramming Suspect

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The searches were carried out simultaneously in Berlin’s districts of Kreuzberg, Moabit and Prenzlauer Berg at around 4 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT), according to the Bild newspaper.

The suspect, identified by German prosecutors as 24-year-old Anis Amri, was not found at any of the locations, the outlet reported. A Europe-wide manhunt has been underway since Wednesday.

German investigators are looking for an attacker who hijacked a Polish truck and rammed it late Monday into a busy Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 49. The only suspect was detained at the scene and released Tuesday for lack of evidence.