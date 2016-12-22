French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Vows to Hold EU Exit Referendum

PARIS (Sputnik) — French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will hold a referendum on her country's exit from the European Union should she prove victorious in the elections next spring, the far-right National Front party leader said.

"I told the French that if they elect me, I will immediately go to Brussels to start negotiations on the return of our sovereignty. Six months after my election, I will organize the referendum," Le Pen told RIA Novosti in an interview.

She explained that she would campaign in favor of remaining inside the EU if her talks prove to be successful.

"If the results of the negotiations are insufficient, I will ask to withdraw from the EU," Le Pen said.

David Cameron, the predecessor to the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Theresa May, campaigned in favor of London staying in the EU after securing with 27 other members the UK's special status within the bloc.

He resigned when the Remain camp lost the June 23 referendum.