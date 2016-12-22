Crimea Ready to Submit to UN Draft Resolution on Human Rights Abuses in Ukraine

© Sputnik/ Vasiliy Batanov Crimea Leader Says UN Resolution on Crimea Full of Propagandistic Cliches

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — On Monday, the UNGA adopted a resolution calling for international monitoring of human rights situation in Crimea.

"We receive requests from the Ukrainians to appeal to the UN on the issue of flagrant violations of human rights in their country…. Crimea is ready to present to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution on human rights violations in Ukraine," Zaur Smirnov told RIA Novosti.

Smirnov noted that the Ukrainian people could not appeal to the UN by themselves because they were 'frightened, since freedom of thought is suppressed in Ukraine".

Different radical religious and nationalist groups, promoting the ideas of fascism, antisemitism and others, are gaining popularity in Ukraine, Smirnov added.

Russia's historical southern region of Crimea rejoined the country after a 2014 referendum. Almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for reunification in a referendum. Sevastopol, which has a federal city status, supported the move by 95.6 percent of votes. Kiev, as well as Brussels, Washington and their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.