Russian Emergencies Ministry Sends Aid, Presents to Residents of Eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Part of the vehicles carrying some 400 tonnes of cargos will head to Ukraine’s southeastern Donetsk region, while the rest will go to Luhansk.

"From the Donskoy rescue center of the Emergencies Ministry … over 40 vehicles carrying more than 400 tonnes [metric tons] have departed in the direction of the Russian-Ukrainian border," the spokesperson said early on Thursday, adding that the aid includes "food items, medicine, items of first necessity and New Year presents."

Ukraine’s southeast has been severely affected by Kiev’s special military operation, launched in April 2014. The operation was a response to local residents' refusal to recognize the new coup-installed government in the country.

Russia has sent over 65,000 tonnes of life-saving humanitarian aid to Donbas since August 2014.

The latest convoy is Russia’s 59th aid delivery to Donetsk and Luhansk.

According to Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladimir Artamonov, Russia will continue providing monthly humanitarian assistance to southeastern Ukraine in 2017.