17:26 GMT +322 December 2016
    Foreign countries. Czech Republic.

    Over 90% Czech Nationals Fear Daesh Attacks Next Year, Poll Reveals

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Europe
    0

    Over 90 percent of Czech citizens fear possible attacks from Daesh terrorist group, a new survey reveals.

    PRAGUE (Sputnik) – The poll, conducted by the Median researcher on December 14-16 showed that 93 percent of the population of the Czech Republic are afraid that Daesh could carry out terrorist attacks in 2017.

    (L-R) European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova and European Commissioner for Security Union Julian King at the European Commission in Brussels, on December 21, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Emmanuel Dunand
    Deja-Vu: Brussels Ramps Up Security Post-Berlin Attack
    Out of the people surveyed, 58 percent believe that a lack of success in Syria could forces Daesh terrorists to make Europe their main target.

    The poll showed that the Czech citizens have become significantly less troubled by the economic situation in the European Union as well as any alleged threat from Russia.

    The Median company surveyed about 1,000 Czech citizens.

    Daesh is a radical Sunni group that has taken control of territories in Syria, as well as Iraq, forcing thousands of people, particularly religious minorities to flee their homes. The group, banned in a range of countries, including Russia, has become notorious for its human rights violations. It has claimed responsibility for a number of major terrorist attacks carried out in various parts of the world, including Europe.

    poll, fear, attack, Daesh, Czech Republic
