Register
17:21 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Authorites inspect a truck that had sped into a Christmas market in Berlin, on December 19, 2016

    Trump Calls Berlin Truck Rampage 'Attack on Humanity'

    © AFP 2016/ Odd ANDERSEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Truck Attack in Berlin (62)
    116040

    The recent violent attack in Berlin was directed against the humanity itself and demonstrates an urgent need to stop terrorism, US President-elect Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring 49.

    "That is an attack on humanity, is what it is," Trump stressed. "It's an attack on humanity and it's got to be stopped."

    The president-elect delivered the statement after meeting with his national security adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

    U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo
    Trump Says Murder of Russian Ambassador Violates 'All Rules of Civilized Order'
    Trump added that he continues to stand by his plans to tighten US immigration policies.

    "You've known my plans all along and I've been proven to be right," Trump pointed out referring to his campaign proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States without proper vetting process.

    Berlin police are still searching for a Tunisian national suspected of committing the attack, after finding his documents in the truck.

    Topic:
    Deadly Truck Attack in Berlin (62)

    Related:

    Suspect in Berlin Truck Attack Was Under Surveillance for Months
    Berlin Returns to Normality, Tourists Keep Coming After Terrorist Attack
    French Interior Minister Calls for Boosting Border Control After Berlin Attack
    Tags:
    humanity, attack, Donald Trump, Berlin, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok