Trump Calls Berlin Truck Rampage 'Attack on Humanity'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, a truck rammed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring 49.

"That is an attack on humanity, is what it is," Trump stressed. "It's an attack on humanity and it's got to be stopped."

The president-elect delivered the statement after meeting with his national security adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

Trump added that he continues to stand by his plans to tighten US immigration policies.

"You've known my plans all along and I've been proven to be right," Trump pointed out referring to his campaign proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States without proper vetting process.

Berlin police are still searching for a Tunisian national suspected of committing the attack, after finding his documents in the truck.