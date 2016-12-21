Register
18:14 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian and Finnish flags

    Finnish Professor Stuns Scandinavia by Proposing Military Alliance With Russia

    © Flickr/ Jori Samonen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112813761

    At a time when the Nordic nations seem to be reviving their Cold War paranoia and are gearing to arm themselves against "imminent" Russian "aggression," a Finnish professor has shocked his fellow countrymen by advocating a military alliance with Russia.

    Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari
    © AFP 2016/ Leon Neal
    Finnish Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Makes a Stand for NATO Membership
    To the great amazement of his fellow Finns, Alpo Juntunen, an honorary professor at the Finnish National Defense University, has advocated creating a military alliance with Finland's vast eastern neighbor amid a heated NATO debate that has swept the Nordic country.

    "A truly practical solution to our security problem would be a defense alliance with Russia," Juntunen said, as quoted by Finnish newspaper Aamulehti.

    Juntunen specifically dissuaded his fellow countrymen from joining NATO and particularly warned against what he called "the Estonian way."

    "The EU is not a military power, and NATO would only jeopardize its position in the small Baltic states," Juntunen said, calling the Baltic example "alarming."

    According to Juntunen, the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's re-unification with Russia triggered a period of confrontation between Russia and the West. Should this confrontation degenerate into a full-blown war, Finland would be left alone.. Today, even neighboring Sweden, the only non-aligned Nordic country besides Finland, is only ready for "close military cooperation," but opts out of full-fledged alliances.

    Barbed wire with a Russian flag
    © AFP 2016/ STRINGER
    Veteran Finnish Writer Warns West Against New Iron Curtain With Russia
    A military alliance with Russia, which, according to Juntunen, should be drawn up carefully, respecting both countries' interests and international law, would allow Finns to maintain their cherished neutrality, paradoxical as it may sound. Juntunen went on to call Russia Finland's "most important neighbor" and stressed that Helsinki should under no circumstances stand against Moscow.

    Whereas Finns' attitude to Russia is still somewhat influenced by the Winter War (1939-1940) and the loss of Karelia, Juntunen argued that other, more positive experiences should not be forgotten. According to the Finnish professor, Finland's life as part of the Russian Empire in the 1800s was marked by long-term peace and development.

    "When Finland was part of Sweden [1300s-1809], our country was but one endless battlefield, while Finland as a Grand Duchy of the Russian Empire [1809-1917] was guaranteed security," Juntunen said.

    Juntunen drew parallels to the post-war era. After World War II, Finnish President Juho Kusti Paasikivi formulated a policy of co-existence marked by the necessity to maintain a good and trusting relation with the Soviet Union. In later decades, this policy, known as the "Paasikivi-Kekkonen Line" or "Finlandization" was upheld by his successor Urho Kekkonen. Although it sometimes led to issues such as self-censorship, it allowed Finland to remain independent.

    Sign of entrance to the Russian Federation at the International Automobile Nujamaa Border-crossing Point on the Russian-Finnish border.
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Finland Defends Direct Diplomatic Contacts With Russia
    Juntunen acknowledged that the policy was subjected to denigrating criticism in post-Soviet days. After the collapse of the USSR, Finland seems to have forgotten geopolitical realities, history, as well as the fact that it shares a 1,300-kilometer long border with Russia, Juntunen complained.

    Juntunen is a PhD, a professor emeritus at the National Defense University and an associate professor at the universities of Helsinki and Joensuu. He is the author of a number of Russia-themed researches and books, among them "East or West. Russia's options" (2003) and "The Return of the Empire" (2012).

    So far, no Finnish politician has commented on Juntunen's proposal, since it involves politically-charged issues.

    Related:

    Spooky Stories: Danish Security Expert Dispels Nordic Fear of Russia
    Danish MP Challenges Russian Stereotypes, Calls for 'Sober Analysis'
    Finnish FM Soini Hails 'Good and Practical Ties' With Russia
    Furious Finnish Farmers Threaten 'Tractor March' Against Budget Proposal
    Tags:
    NATO, Soviet Union, Sweden, Russian Empire, Scandinavia, Russia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      Its a no brainer, why in the world would Finnish want to go along with the nudelmans,pokhorovsky khazis plans? They are not taken over by LGBTs and khazis like in Lithuania,Latvia and Estonia.
    • Reply
      Hagbard Celine
      Die Polarisation in Dreieck EU, Russland, USA wird drastisch abnehmen, dafür wird Trump sorgen.
      Das eröffnet viele neue Möglichkeiten die wir nutzen sollten.
    • Reply
      cast235
      ONE man with a REAL BRAIN. And IF they seriously ALLY with Russia. No sanctions. Start FREE TRADE. They WILL have REAL economy.
      And a REAL military that is second to NONE. Forget what U,S claim.
      The most powerful in a real clash, maybe Russia . They have no idea what they talking about. Only counting size. Xerxes did that SAME MISTAKE. Hitler. Napoleon and many others.
      GO join Russia and SEE a real difference.
      Russia should nationalize ALL energy and resources. ONLY allow ALLIES to invest and get nice discounts. Like EEU/CIS members. The rest goes thru , regular tiers. No exceptions.
    • Reply
      asimpleguest
      the professor is perfectly right
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      I wish the Norwegians would see they are more safe with Russian company than US/EU too, but it would before snow in a very warm place.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Finland had a prosperous and healthy relation to it´s eastern neighbour until the European fascist union under US command started to mess things up. The most logical thing to do, would be to enhance and develop this relationship further and leave the EU which has been nothing but a disaster for the country and it´s proposed anti-Russian army.

      Finland could indeed lead the way for Scandinavia in this regard.
    • Reply
      Peace
      Not a bad idea. New way to see tings. We have more in comen with russian people then with american. Go back in history and follow the traces of the vikings and you will see that we have the same blood.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Finland would prosper and be safe in such a move many joint projects would bring prosperity and visa free travel and work opportunities in the nation most likely to lead the world forward economically.

      Smart work professor you are indeed a learned man.
    • Reply
      Glamoureus
      True,

      If Finland gained Russian protection systems and control of it, Russia would be locked finacially and knowing they would have to face good military weapons in case of war. Russia will then be forced to reduced arms at Finnish border too.

      Having American junk-abrahams drives only more Russian arms along Finlands borders.
    • Reply
      rplender1
      Finland should listen to the Professor and act immediately on his suggestion. The U.S. and NATO are run by warpig thugs who couldn't lay straight on a bed of nails.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok