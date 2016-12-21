Finnish Professor Stuns Scandinavia by Proposing Military Alliance With Russia

"A truly practical solution to our security problem would be a defense alliance with Russia," Juntunen said, as quoted by Finnish newspaper Aamulehti.
Juntunen specifically dissuaded his fellow countrymen from joining NATO and particularly warned against what he called "the Estonian way."
"The EU is not a military power, and NATO would only jeopardize its position in the small Baltic states," Juntunen said, calling the Baltic example "alarming."
According to Juntunen, the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's re-unification with Russia triggered a period of confrontation between Russia and the West. Should this confrontation degenerate into a full-blown war, Finland would be left alone.. Today, even neighboring Sweden, the only non-aligned Nordic country besides Finland, is only ready for "close military cooperation," but opts out of full-fledged alliances.
Whereas Finns' attitude to Russia is still somewhat influenced by the Winter War (1939-1940) and the loss of Karelia, Juntunen argued that other, more positive experiences should not be forgotten. According to the Finnish professor, Finland's life as part of the Russian Empire in the 1800s was marked by long-term peace and development.
"When Finland was part of Sweden [1300s-1809], our country was but one endless battlefield, while Finland as a Grand Duchy of the Russian Empire [1809-1917] was guaranteed security," Juntunen said.
Juntunen drew parallels to the post-war era. After World War II, Finnish President Juho Kusti Paasikivi formulated a policy of co-existence marked by the necessity to maintain a good and trusting relation with the Soviet Union. In later decades, this policy, known as the "Paasikivi-Kekkonen Line" or "Finlandization" was upheld by his successor Urho Kekkonen. Although it sometimes led to issues such as self-censorship, it allowed Finland to remain independent.
Juntunen is a PhD, a professor emeritus at the National Defense University and an associate professor at the universities of Helsinki and Joensuu. He is the author of a number of Russia-themed researches and books, among them "East or West. Russia's options" (2003) and "The Return of the Empire" (2012).
So far, no Finnish politician has commented on Juntunen's proposal, since it involves politically-charged issues.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Its a no brainer, why in the world would Finnish want to go along with the nudelmans,pokhorovsky khazis plans? They are not taken over by LGBTs and khazis like in Lithuania,Latvia and Estonia. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Die Polarisation in Dreieck EU, Russland, USA wird drastisch abnehmen, dafür wird Trump sorgen. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete ONE man with a REAL BRAIN. And IF they seriously ALLY with Russia. No sanctions. Start FREE TRADE. They WILL have REAL economy. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete the professor is perfectly right Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I wish the Norwegians would see they are more safe with Russian company than US/EU too, but it would before snow in a very warm place. Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete Finland had a prosperous and healthy relation to it´s eastern neighbour until the European fascist union under US command started to mess things up. The most logical thing to do, would be to enhance and develop this relationship further and leave the EU which has been nothing but a disaster for the country and it´s proposed anti-Russian army. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Not a bad idea. New way to see tings. We have more in comen with russian people then with american. Go back in history and follow the traces of the vikings and you will see that we have the same blood. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Finland would prosper and be safe in such a move many joint projects would bring prosperity and visa free travel and work opportunities in the nation most likely to lead the world forward economically. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete True, Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Finland should listen to the Professor and act immediately on his suggestion. The U.S. and NATO are run by warpig thugs who couldn't lay straight on a bed of nails.
Drain the swamp
Hagbard Celine
Das eröffnet viele neue Möglichkeiten die wir nutzen sollten.
cast235
And a REAL military that is second to NONE. Forget what U,S claim.
The most powerful in a real clash, maybe Russia . They have no idea what they talking about. Only counting size. Xerxes did that SAME MISTAKE. Hitler. Napoleon and many others.
GO join Russia and SEE a real difference.
Russia should nationalize ALL energy and resources. ONLY allow ALLIES to invest and get nice discounts. Like EEU/CIS members. The rest goes thru , regular tiers. No exceptions.
asimpleguest
NATOisEVIL
Mikhas
Finland could indeed lead the way for Scandinavia in this regard.
Peace
ivanwa88
Smart work professor you are indeed a learned man.
Glamoureus
If Finland gained Russian protection systems and control of it, Russia would be locked finacially and knowing they would have to face good military weapons in case of war. Russia will then be forced to reduced arms at Finnish border too.
Having American junk-abrahams drives only more Russian arms along Finlands borders.
rplender1