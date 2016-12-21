Register
22 December 2016
    Monument of Independence of Ukraine on Independence Square in Kiev

    AfD Official: Too Early to Abolish Visas Between EU, 'Unstable' Ukraine, Georgia

    © Sputnik/ Evgenia Novozhenina
    Europe
    764943

    The European Union should not introduce a visa-free regime for the citizens of "unstable" countries such as Georgia and Ukraine until their political systems become democratic, the chairman of Germany’s right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the state of Mecklenburg–West Pomerania told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the month, EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos told Sputnik that the European Union could grant Kiev and Tbilisi visa-free regime as soon as in the spring of 2017.

    "Currently we can see an upsurge of migrants from East. In my opinion we should not introduce a visa-free regime with very unstable countries at all. We can think about such a move in the long-term, when these countries actually become stable democracies," Leif-Erik Holm said, commenting the potential introduction of a visa-free regime between the European Union and Georgia and Ukraine.

    This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press-service shows President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R) and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko embracing prior their talks in Brussels on August 27, 2015.
    © AFP 2016/ Michail Palinchak
    EU 'Breaking Its Promises' By Promoting Visa-Free Regime for Ukraine, Georgia
    The politician added that the two nations should exert a lot of efforts to reach the required level of stability.

    Both Ukraine and Georgia have been striving for reaching a visa-free regime with the 28-nation bloc for years and have fulfilled a number of the EU requirements to reach the goal.

    On Thursday, the European Parliament approved the completion of the legislative process to cancel the visa regime with the European Union for citizens of Ukraine and Georgia. Later in the day, the European Council said that the EU leaders would finalize procedures on granting Kiev and Tbilisi a visa-free regime after the adoption of its suspension mechanism.

      cast235
      E.U sponsored teh COUP of UKRAINE and lied to the , then president with a deal for early elections. He shouldn't had sign NOTHING.. And go disperse them. That's why U.S E.U FORBID then Ukraine from buying dispersing weapons of crowds. And even U.S BAN KI MOON was on MSM acting as CHIEF ordering , NOT to bother the peaceful MAIDAN civilians.
      Mc CAIN THE LUNATIC was taking pictures and talking to MAIDAN to FIGHT and don't give up. To TOPPLE the president and remove all RUSSIANS.
      Surprisingly, Russia later talks with E.U , NATO, U.SD about Ukraine. I wouldn't had. And wouldn't had recon the new government at ALL. Like They did in Crimea. The FIRST thing I end is GAS TRANSIT.
      sapper
      So the craziness goes on at behest of US!!!
      Hagbard Celine
      Ukraine is a mess. The best way to support is to give access to jobs. We have needy people here in Europe, we don´t need to import them from the Orient and Afrika.
