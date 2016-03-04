EU Council Head Sees First Signs of EU Consensus on Migrant Crisis Solution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Brussels will host the EU-Turkey joint summit, where the leadership of the two countries will address the burning issue of migration crisis. In particular, the meeting is expected to focus on measures that will lead to EU member states equitably sharing responsibility for refugees arriving in the bloc and to working out a collective approach to the issue.
"For the first time since the beginning of the migration crisis, I can see a European consensus emerging. It is a consensus around a comprehensive strategy that, if loyally implemented, can help stem the flows and tackle the crisis," Tusk said in an invitation letter to the members states.
In late November 2015, the European Commission held a joint summit with Turkey. Following the meeting, a deal was agreed upon, under which Turkey promised to prevent refugees currently in the country or arriving there from reaching Europe in return for financial assistance in 2016-2017 and renewed talks on its EU accession.
