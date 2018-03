France will fulfill its obligations to accommodate 30,000 migrants on in its territory under the EU migrant relocation plan, President Francois Hollande told reporters Friday.

PARIS (Sputnik) — France agreed to EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's proposals on the resettlement of migrants, last fall.

Amid the major migrant crisis, the EU border agency Frontex detected over 1.8 million illegal border crossings in 2015, in contrast to some 283,000 in 2014.

In September, the European Commission announced a quota scheme, providing for the resettlement of 160,000 refugees currently located in Greece, Italy and Hungary, throughout other European member states over the next two years.