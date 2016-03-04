Belgian Army to Guard Power Plants From Terrorist Attacks – Ministry

Belgium’s military will now guard nuclear power plants in the Belgian provinces of Flanders and Wallonia from possible attacks by terrorists, the Federal Public Service Interior said Friday in a statement.

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Belgian authorities decided to keep the terrorist threat level in the country at the third level, which equates to "serious" amid the high probability of an attack.

At least 140 soldiers will patrol nuclear power plants, according to the statement.

Brussels raised the terror alert to the fourth level, the highest, following the November 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 and injured some 350 people. In late November 2015, the Belgian authorities degraded the threat alert to the third level.

On Thursday, terrorists operating in Syria launched rockets at the Al-Zara power plant in Hama province, which resulted in several generators being knocked out and possibly caused a power grid blackout across whole Syria.