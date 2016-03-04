Court Sentences German Man to 4.5 Years for Pledging Allegiance to Daesh

The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court has sentenced a 25-year-old German citizen, who pledged allegiance to Daesh terrorist group, to four and a half years in prison, local media reported Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Bild magazine, Nils Donath was arrested nearly a year ago after returning to Germany from Syria. As a member of the terrorist group, Donath participated in interrogations in Syria, took part in prisoner surveillance and was a part of a special militant division.

Among other things, according to the magazine, Donath caught Daesh deserters and transferred them to Daesh militants.

State prosecutors sought a four years and nine months sentence as a preventive measure. Donath's defense asked for the sentence to be remitted, as their client ultimately distanced himself from terrorism and cooperated with the investigation.