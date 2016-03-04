Czech Police Takes All Steps Required to Ensure Security Amid Terror Threat

The Czech Republic continually assesses the security situation in the country in close cooperation with foreign intelligence and has put in place all appropriate security measures, a spokesperson for the Police Presidium of the Czech Republic, David Schon, told Sputnik on Friday.

© AFP 2018/ ARIS MESSINIS Austria Security Unchanged Despite US Warning on Terror Threat in Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the US State Department issued a new worldwide caution warning US travelers about possible near-term terrorist attacks in Europe by Daesh and al-Qaeda terrorist groups.

“[The] security forces of the Czech Republic perform all necessary steps to ensure the security of the territory and intensively cooperate with partners abroad,” Schon assured.

The warning follows the publication of excerpts from a Czech Interior Ministry security report in media outlets, which states that people participating in Daesh-related activities were using the country as a transit point to move to and from Europe and Syria and Iraq.