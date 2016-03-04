Moscow Disagrees With UN Report on Rights Situation in Donbass

Moscow does not agree with the recent estimates of a UN agency on measures of Donetsk and Lugansk regions' authorities to protect the rights of the population, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) published its 13th report on the human rights situation in Ukraine.

"We cannot agree with a number of estimates, including those with regard to measures adopted by the authorities of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect the rights of the population," the ministry's press service said.

According to the report, the OHCHR continues registering multiple human rights violations in eastern Ukraine being committed by both Kiev authorities and local militias.