Register
17:21 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, London, UK.

    UK Parliament Body Slams Home Office for Poor Refugee Crisis Management

    © Flickr/ Giorgos Vintzileos
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Major Migrant Crisis in Europe (1817)
    0 14

    The UK Home Office failed to fairly disperse asylum-seekers across the United Kingdom, as well as to oversee that accommodation for refugees is not easily recognizable, the governmental Home Affairs Committee said in a report published Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In mid-January, The Times newspaper revealed that 155 of 168 asylum centers in the English north-eastern city of Middlesbrough had red front doors, which made it easier for the refugees to be targets of abuse. The UK Home Office ruled to repaint the doors to not have a predominant color for the migrant accommodation.

    "The dispersal system appears unfair, with whole swathes of the country never receiving a single asylum seeker <…> The compulsory wearing of wrist bands and the infamous red doors demonstrate an unacceptable attitude towards vulnerable people," Chair of the Committee Keith Vaz said in the report.

    African migrants shout slogans during a protest on a motorway in Calais, France
    © REUTERS/ Juan Medina
    Calais Official Blames UK Hypocrisy for Migrant Crisis
    Vaz added that the Home Office had failed to provide proper oversight and inspection of the ongoing refugee crisis’s management.

    The member of the UK parliament also urged the government to tackle the shortage of the refugee accommodation, as the United Kingdom would need to receive up to 50,000 asylum seekers by 2017 if migrants continue to flee war-torn regions in the Middle East and North Africa at the same rate.

    Europe is struggling to find a solution to its massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing violence and poverty to prosperous EU states. The EU border agency Frontex detected over 1.83 million illegal border crossings in 2015, in contrast to some 283,000 in 2014.

    Topic:
    Major Migrant Crisis in Europe (1817)

    Related:

    Polls: UK Worries About Migrants Whilst US Names Own Gov't as Top Concern
    Curbing Welfare Benefits for EU Migrants in UK ‘Big Fuss About Nothing’
    UK Sends Another Warship to Libyan Coast to Curb Migrant Trafficking
    EC Pres. Says Migrant Benefits Most Pressing Issue in EU-UK Reform Talks
    Poland Ready to Bargain With UK Over Migrant Ban... But What Does it Want?
    Flexi-Cam: U-Turn for UK PM Over Migrant Benefits Ban
    Migrant Electrocuted in Calais Climbing UK-Bound Train
    Number of Migrants Trying to Reach UK From Calais Down to 150 Per Night
    David Cameron Against Allowing Migrants 'Break Into' UK Illegally
    UK Interior Minister Urges to Close Border to Jobless Migrants From EU
    EU Migrant Crisis 'Plays Into' UK Push to Change EU Rules - Hammond
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, migrant crisis, British parliament, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok