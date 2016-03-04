UK Parliament Body Slams Home Office for Poor Refugee Crisis Management

The UK Home Office failed to fairly disperse asylum-seekers across the United Kingdom, as well as to oversee that accommodation for refugees is not easily recognizable, the governmental Home Affairs Committee said in a report published Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In mid-January, The Times newspaper revealed that 155 of 168 asylum centers in the English north-eastern city of Middlesbrough had red front doors, which made it easier for the refugees to be targets of abuse. The UK Home Office ruled to repaint the doors to not have a predominant color for the migrant accommodation.

"The dispersal system appears unfair, with whole swathes of the country never receiving a single asylum seeker <…> The compulsory wearing of wrist bands and the infamous red doors demonstrate an unacceptable attitude towards vulnerable people," Chair of the Committee Keith Vaz said in the report.

Vaz added that the Home Office had failed to provid e proper oversight and inspection of the ongoing refugee crisis’s management.

The member of the UK parliament also urged the government to tackle the shortage of the refugee accommodation, as the United Kingdom would need to receive up to 50,000 asylum seekers by 2017 if migrants continue to flee war-torn regions in the Middle East and North Africa at the same rate.

Europe is struggling to find a solution to its massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing violence and poverty to prosperous EU states. The EU border agency Frontex detected over 1.83 million illegal border crossings in 2015, in contrast to some 283,000 in 2014.