Hope is Gone? Almost Two-Thirds of Germans Pessimistic About EU Future

Six Germans out of 10 have a pessimistic attitude toward the future of the European Union, a recent YouGov poll revealed Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll, only 33 percent of respondents said that they were optimistic with regard to the EU future. The recent difference of 27 percent between the number of pessimists and optimists is the biggest since summer 2012, when it stood at 25.

Despite prevailing pessimism, 57 percent of respondents would prefer Germany to remain a member of the European Union. Only 27 percent would support Germany's withdrawal from the bloc.

The poll was conducted among 2,008 Germans on February 18-25.