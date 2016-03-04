No Decision Yet to Erect Anti-Migrant Fence on Hungary-Romania Border

"At the moment there is no decision about building the fence [on border with Romania] or starting building the fence as it is," Kovacs stated.
He added that such a fence might be necessary as there were no other effective means of significantly reducing the number of those arriving illegally in the country.
"If needed and if migration route changes and comes through Romania, it is a possibility that we built a fence there," Kovacs said.
Hungary did not receive any additional external financial support from the European Union to help deal with the refugee crisis and was forced to cope with the issue by drawing its own resources, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Sputnik.
"Extra money to cope with the crisis we faced last year basically was equal to zero. Very obviously, that this gap between 0 and 250 million euros was reached by [the] capabilities of the Hungarian budget," Kovacs said.
A referendum in Hungary on whether to accept the mandatory EU quotas for the relocation of refugees throughout the bloc is likely to take place by early fall, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Sputnik.
"It is a speculation but I would rather say it is going to be the end of the summer or rather the beginning of the autumn," Kovacs said.
"In recent days, we see an upsurge in numbers, reaching 70-100 a day. It means that the traffickers’ routes have been renewed. That means they try to use the old routes," the spokesman said.
Between 75 and 78 percent of refugees arriving in the European Union are males coming from conflict zones, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Sputnik on Friday.
"The composition of migrant flow shows that 75-78 percent [of those] who are arriving are males coming from war zones," Kovacs said.
