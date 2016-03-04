Register
    Hungarian soldiers walk along the border fence between Hungary and Croatia at Zakany , Hungary October 16, 2015. Hungary declared its southern border with Croatia closed to migrants on Friday, diverting them into tiny Slovenia in a measure of Europe's disjointed response to the flow of people reaching its shores in flight from war and poverty.

    No Decision Yet to Erect Anti-Migrant Fence on Hungary-Romania Border

    There has been no decision maken on building a fence on the Hungary-Romania border, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Sputnik.

    Migrants struggle to board a bus sent to pick them up on the closed highway A4 towards Vienna at the Austrian side of the border between Hungary and Austria on September 11, 2015 near Nickelsdorf, Austria
    Hungary to Spend $217 Mln on Migrants in 2016 Amid Lack of EU Funding
    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Svetlana Alexandrova – On Thursday, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's office, Janos Lazar, said Hungary would most likely build a fence on its border with Romania in order to deter migrants.

    "At the moment there is no decision about building the fence [on border with Romania] or starting building the fence as it is," Kovacs stated.

    He added that such a fence might be necessary as there were no other effective means of significantly reducing the number of those arriving illegally in the country.

    "If needed and if migration route changes and comes through Romania, it is a possibility that we built a fence there," Kovacs said.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during press conference in the Parliament building in Budapest.
    Hungarian PM Announces Referendum on EU Mandatory Migrant Quotas
    The majority of those individuals who cut existing border fences' sections in an effort to try and enter Hungary, which constitutes a crime in the country, come through Serbia or Romania, he stressed.

    Hungary did not receive any additional external financial support from the European Union to help deal with the refugee crisis and was forced to cope with the issue by drawing its own resources, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Sputnik.

    "Extra money to cope with the crisis we faced last year basically was equal to zero. Very obviously, that this gap between 0 and 250 million euros was reached by [the] capabilities of the Hungarian budget," Kovacs said.

    Refugees stand behind a fence at the Hungarian border with Serbia near the town of Horgos on September 16, 2015
    Hungary Has Sovereign Right to Hold Referendum on EU Refugee Quotas - Dutch Minister
    Budapest spent the money on providing assistance to the some 400,000 migrants who passed through Hungary, building fences, expanding the number of personnel on its frontier and other logistical costs that came with reinforcing its border control, he explained.

    A referendum in Hungary on whether to accept the mandatory EU quotas for the relocation of refugees throughout the bloc is likely to take place by early fall, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Sputnik.

    "It is a speculation but I would rather say it is going to be the end of the summer or rather the beginning of the autumn," Kovacs said.

    "In recent days, we see an upsurge in numbers, reaching 70-100 a day. It means that the traffickers’ routes have been renewed. That means they try to use the old routes," the spokesman said.

    Between 75 and 78 percent of refugees arriving in the European Union are males coming from conflict zones, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Sputnik on Friday.

    "The composition of migrant flow shows that 75-78 percent [of those] who are arriving are males coming from war zones," Kovacs said.

