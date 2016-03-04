Register
17:23 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Refugees and migrants sit on board of Turkish Coast Guard Search and Rescue ship Umut-703 off the shores of Izmir, Turkey, after a failed attempt of crossing to the Greek island of Chios, February 28, 2016.

    EU-Turkey Deal Over Refugee Crisis Branded 'Potentially Dangerous'

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Major Migrant Crisis in Europe (1817)
    183

    The US$3.35 billion deal brokered between the European Union and Turkey to encourage the government in Ankara to stem the flow of migrants into Europe has been branded "flawed and potentially dangerous" amid talk of its imminent failure.

    The deal brokered by the European Union with Ankara to provide US$3.35 billion to the Turkish Government is intended to help the country cope with the humanitarian crisis within its own borders, helping to stem the flow of refugees flooding into Europe.

    However, diplomatic sources say the planned summit on March 7 to discuss the implementation of the plan is unlikely to reach any solid conclusion, throwing into chaos the entire EU approach to the refugee crisis amid disagreements over how to tackle the issue.

    Campaign group Human Rights Watch has said the EU is wrong to designate Turkey as a "safe" country — for the purposes of asylum — because it has failed to provide sufficient protection for refugees and has forced some to return to war-torn Syria.

    Judith Sunderland, acting deputy director for the Europe and Central Asia Division of Human Rights Watch said:

    "EU leaders are in a panic to stop refugee flows before spring, and they seem willing to throw human rights overboard in the process. It is naked self-interest and wishful thinking to say Turkey is a safe country of asylum — it is not, and this deal could cause much more harm than good."

    The EU is eager for Turkey to crack down on boat departures from its coastline; an average of 2,500 people have made the crossing every day since the deal was struck. The US$3.35 billion is intended to be used to improve access to health care, education, and other basic services for more than 2 million Syrian refugees already in Turkey.

    "Improving capacity in countries like Turkey to provide effective protection to refugees is a laudable long-term goal, but it's no substitute for sharing responsibility for fairly processing and humanely hosting asylum seekers in the midst of a global displacement crisis," Sunderland said.

    Urgent Action

    The news comes as EU Commissioner for migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos admitted — ahead of the March 7 summit — that "it is more than time for quick and substantial actions" after the failure of the EU-Turkey deal to set the flow of migrants into Europe.

    Avramopoulos said: "We need to see the flows [of migrants] from Turkey go drastically down soon. The EU is committed to supporting Turkey. The summit on Monday with Turkey will be decisive and concrete steps need to be taken to stem the flows from Turkey to Greece, step up returns and readmissions, and fight the ugly smuggling business.

    "We are at a critical moment. The EU was built on solidarity and resilience. It is precisely in testing times like this that we should rely on that solidarity and resilience and deeper mutual trust because that is the only way to move ahead," Avramopoulos told a press conference in Brussels Friday.

    Topic:
    Major Migrant Crisis in Europe (1817)

    Related:

    You Think Europe is Suffering a Migrant Crisis? Think Again
    Ankara Stops Over 24,000 Migrants on Way to Europe in 45 Days - Turkish FM
    EU Lawmakers Declare 'State of Emergency' as Border Clashes Continue
    Merkel ‘Should Not Sell All European Values As If At Bazaar'
    Bad Idea? Merkel's 'Reckless' Game With Turkey May Backfire on EU
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, summit, deal, humanitarian crisis, politics, refugees, Human Rights Watch, European Union, Dimitris Avramopoulos, Donald Tusk, Europe, Turkey, Ankara, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok