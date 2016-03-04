Register
    Delays in UK Border Control Scheme Put National Security at Risk

    The British parliament warned Friday that the eight-year delay in the implementation of UK border protection scheme has undermined national security and cost the nation over 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion).

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The House of Commons’ Public Accounts Committee has published a report where it accused the Home Office of complacency about its failure to deliver on the e-Borders program, which collects data on people traveling to Britain by air, sea and rail before they show up at the border.

    "The aims of the e-Borders and successor programmes will be delivered at least 8 years late and cost significantly more than expected, but no-one has accepted responsibility for this," the report reads.

    UK Defense Secretary Says ‘Brexit’ is 'Big Gamble' for British Security
    The committee stressed that the UK authority in charge of the project issued seven warnings since 2010 about fundamental problems with the border programs, but the Home Office was "worryingly dismissive" about them.

    "It is difficult to understand where this confidence comes from, given the lengthy delays and continual warnings of ongoing management issues, which gives us cause for concern about the future prospects for this programme which is vital to national security," the report concluded.

    Prior to the early 2000s, UK authorities knew nothing about people traveling to the United Kingdom before they arrived in the country. The Home Office has run several programs to collect and analyze this data since 2003, before starting the "e-Borders" scheme in 2007.

    Tags:
    national security, border control, House of Commons, United Kingdom
