Suspected Car Bomb Explosion Injures Prison Officer in Belfast

"We believe a device has exploded under a vehicle. The incident was reported to police at 7.10am this morning Friday March 4. One man has been taken to hospital. His condition is not known at this time," the newspaper cited police spokesman Darrin Jones as saying.
#BreakingNews serious incident in #EastBelfast ongoing pic.twitter.com/LJMiy0hEeA— Mr J (@belfastjj) March 4, 2016
The 52-years-old prison officer was driving a van when the device detonated. Emergency services are now at the scene and police are examining whether the explosive device dislodged from the van as it was going over a speed bump.
Update re serious incident in #EastBelast — #Terrorist related & one person in hospital after what appears to have been a booby-trap bomb— Mr J (@belfastjj) March 4, 2016
All comments
Show new comments (0)