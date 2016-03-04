Suspected Car Bomb Explosion Injures Prison Officer in Belfast

Register
    A suspected car bomb detonated in Belfast on Friday, injuring a prison officer who was driving the car, media in Northern Ireland reported.

    DUBLIN (Sputnik) — The explosion happened in the Woodstock Road area in the east of the city, according to the Belfast Telegraph newspaper.

    "We believe a device has exploded under a vehicle. The incident was reported to police at 7.10am this morning Friday March 4. One man has been taken to hospital. His condition is not known at this time," the newspaper cited police spokesman Darrin Jones as saying.

    ​The 52-years-old prison officer was driving a van when the device detonated. Emergency services are now at the scene and police are examining whether the explosive device dislodged from the van as it was going over a speed bump.

