Daesh Terrorists Use Czech Republic as Transit State

"The Czech Republic is currently a primary transit country for people involved in Islamic State [Daesh] activities. It has been recorded that they are using Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague to move around and some of them stay in the Czech Republic also. Several people were detained here and transferred for trial to states where they are resident," the CTK TV channel reported, citing the official security report.
"Most of these cases were recorded on social networks and did not lead to actual actions," CTK quoted the security report as claiming.
