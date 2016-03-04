Over Half of Czech Public Dissatisfied With Work of Government – Poll

© REUTERS/ David W Cerny Trespassers Will Be Shot: Migrants Send Paranoid Czechs Scrambling to Buy Guns

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — More than half of Czech citizens have expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the country's government , a recent poll carried out by the Public Opinion Research Centre at the Czech Academy of Sciences revealed.

"In February survey, the Public Opinion Research Centre focused on evaluation of [Czech Prime Minister] Bohuslav Sobotka's government. 41% of Czechs are satisfied with the person of Prime Minister, 51% are dissatisfied, 37 % are satisfied with government's performance and 55% are not," the research center said in a press release on Thursday.

The number of people dissatisfied with the government has exceeded the number of those who approve the ministers' work for the first time since the incumbent center-left cabinet took office two years ago.