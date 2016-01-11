Bosnian Police Detain 3 Men, Seize Weapons, Daesh Flag in Anti-Terror Raid

Bosnian police officers detained three persons and seized weapons, ammunition and an Islamic State (ISIL, or Daesh in Arabic) jihadist group flag in a raid in the northwestern town of Velika Kladusa on Monday, the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) of Bosnia and Herzegovina said.

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The police operation code named "Damascus," according to the statement, took place in three different locations.

"During the search, the police found and seized six hand grenades, a grenade launcher round, two antipersonnel mines, 26 rounds of ammunition for M-84 machine gun…, an ISIL flag, plastic stencils used to replicate ISIL emblem, cell phones," the SIPA said in the statement.

Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in Russia and other countries, has seized large areas in Syria and Iraq and declared a caliphate on territories under its control. The group is currently considered to be one of the main threats to global security.

Over 300 Bosnians joined Sunni militant organizations in Syria and Iraq in 2015, according to the findings of the International Centre for the Study of Radicalization at King's College.