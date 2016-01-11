Sputnik Survey: 3 in 4 Germans Blame Federal Gov't for Cologne Assaults

A poll conducted by Sputnik Germany indicates that a majority of its readers put the blame for the New Year's Eve migrant sex attacks in Cologne squarely on the shoulders of the federal government.

Asked by Sputnik Germany who they believed was responsible for the incident in Cologne involving migrant men attacking women during New Year's Eve celebrations, three quarters (75.7%) of the over 4,800 readers who responded blamed the federal government.

© AP Photo/ Michael Sohn Merkel's Tough Stand on Migrants as Cologne Sex Attacks Near 400

Only 6% blamed refugees in general, with 1.7% blaming the police, and 1.5% the local government. Another 15.1% blamed 'all of the above'.

With the number of complaints of sexual assault, molestation, lewd comments and taunts, as well as robbery swelling to nearly 400, Chancellor Angela Merkel has been forced to toughen her stand on refugees. Meanwhile, calls for the chancellor's resignation are on the rise. Cases of assaults by migrants have also since been reported in other German towns and cities, and in Sweden, Austria and Switzerland.