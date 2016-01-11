Register
16:21 GMT +312 March 2018
    British singer David Bowie poses for photos after he received a star on the world famous Walk of Fame, 12 February 1997, in Hollywood, CA.

    Death of a Star: David Bowie Tributes and Tweets‏

    Tributes have poured in from around the world for singer David Bowie, who has died aged 69, after an 18-month battle with cancer.

    The news was confirmed by his son on Twitter.

    A statement on the star's official Facebook page read: "David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer."

    January 10 2016 — David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with…

    Posted by David Bowie on Sunday, January 10, 2016

    Bowie had just released what was his final album, Blackstar, on his 69th birthday.

    During his almost 50-year career, Bowie released 28 albums including: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, The Spiders from Mars and Young Americans.

    Hashtag #Bowie is trending on Twitter with fellow musicians, record labels and fans using social media to share their sadness following the death of one of Britain's most successful music artists.

    Comedian and actor Ricky Gervais simply tweeted: "I just l lost a hero. RIP David Bowie."

    Midge Ure, who worked with Bowie on Live Aid, told ITV that Bowie's death was "devastating."

    "I can't think of anyone else other than the Beatles who has affected so many people with their music and their thoughts and emotions", he said.

    "He infiltrated every genre of music. He changed everything."

    Sean Lennon, son of Yoko Ono and John Lennon, paid tribute to a man described by his mother as a "father figure," following the death of John Lennon.

    Absolutely devastating news. I feel so lucky to have considered you a friend. R.I.P. Thank you for everything.

    A photo posted by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) on Jan 10, 2016 at 11:57pm PST

    Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron joined the tributes, calling David Bowie a "genius."

    Farewell Major Tom 🚀… There are no words. RIP David, another hero remembered #legend #davidbowie

    A photo posted by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on Jan 11, 2016 at 12:15am PST

    And British astronaut Tim Peake sent a message from space.

    Peake, who has been on the International Space Station since December wrote: "Saddened to hear David Bowie has lost his battle with cancer — his music was an inspiration to many."

    Bowie was born in Brixton, south London in 1947.

    While many people have left flowers, thousands have simply said "Thank you" — to David Bowie for the music he made for many generations.

    David Bowie died peacefully surrounded by his family.

