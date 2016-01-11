Register
16:22 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Poverty

    'Blitz' on Poverty or Bulldozing Welfare? UK PM Wants 'Sink' Estates Gone

    © Flickr/ Hamed Parham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    164

    Britain's new "blitz" on poverty has been revealed after Prime Minister David Cameron announced his intentions to bulldoze some of the poorest housing estates in the UK to tackle drug abuse and gang culture.

    In an article for the Sunday Times, David Cameron wrote: "Within these so-called sink estates, behind the front doors, families build warm and welcoming homes. But step outside in the worst estates and you're confronted by concrete slabs dropped from on high, brutal high-rise towers and dark alleyways that are a gift to criminals and drug dealers."

    A sink estate is a British council housing estate under the control of a local authority, often characterized by having extremely high levels of poverty and social deprivation.
    © Flickr/ Nico Hogg
    A "sink" estate is a British council housing estate under the control of a local authority, often characterized by having extremely high levels of poverty and social deprivation.

    Citing the 2011 riots that erupted across the UK, following the shooting of a young black man by a London police officer, David Cameron said that three out of four rioters lived in sink estates.

    "The riots of 2011 didn't emerge from within terraced streets or low-rise apartment buildings. The rioters came overwhelmingly from these post war estates. That's not a coincidence," he wrote.

    "Decades of neglect have led to gangs and antisocial behavior. Poverty has become entrenched, because those who could afford to move have understandably done so."

    The conservative government will spend US$203 million (£140m) rehousing people forced to leave council estates earmarked for demolition. The plan is also for the private sector to help pay to rebuild new houses.

    However critics of the announcement suggest that bulldozing council estates is just ironing over the cracks of poverty, gangs and social deprivation in Britain. 

    "Government regeneration plans to bulldoze 100 of the country's worst sink estates must focus on supporting people living there if true regeneration is to be achieved," according to Tony Armstrong, head of housing charity Locality.

    "We need to learn lessons from the past," said Armstrong, suggesting that the people living on the estates should be involved in the process.

    "Local people know what is needed in their neighborhood and they should be the ones who set the priorities and own the process."

    In response to the pledge to spend US$203 million, George Ferguson, Mayor of Bristol, England, said it should be ten times the amount, if Cameron was serious about "blitzing" poverty.

    Natalie Bennet, leader of the Green Party, says the plans to give residents between two and five year tenancy agreements are "not a recipe for successful communities."

    Critics of the plan remain skeptical as to whether the Conservative government actually plans to fight gang culture or target social housing and welfare in the UK.

    The sink estates, reportedly earmarked for demolition, include the Winstanley estate in Wandsworth, south London; and Broadwater Farm in Tottenham, north London, where the 2011 riots started.

    Offering a perspective into the current housing situation in the UK and the Conservative Party's housing policy, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the Today program that "if we carry on like this, in this country, we end up with a more divided Britain. We end up with more people sleeping homeless. We end up with more young people in overcrowded accommodation and underachieving at school.

    "We have a housing strategy that denies opportunity for everybody — middle class families whose children can't leave because they can't afford to buy anywhere; poorer families can't get any Council housing and forced into very expensive private rented accommodation."

    In his promise to transform some of Britain's most rundown estates, David Cameron says:"For some, this will simply mean knocking them down and starting again. For others, it might mean changes to layout, upgrading facilities and improving local road and transport links."

    Tony Armstrong, head of housing charity Locality, however, suggests that the focus should be on people — not houses, if the project is to succeed.

    "A focus on supporting the people living on the estates, rather than just the bricks and mortar, is essential in helping these neighborhoods thrive."

    Related:

    UK Prime Minister Vows to Combat Poverty During Remaining Term in Office
    Tory Policy to Drive 2Mln Children Into Poverty by 2030 – Study
    Britain Facing Backlash After Investing in Bombs Over Benefits
    Tags:
    public housing, riots, demolition, welfare, housing, society, gangs, poverty, David Cameron, Great Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok