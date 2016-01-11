UK Transport Union Announces Three 24-Hour Underground Strikes

Underground workers will strike in the United Kingdom for 24 hours on January 26, February 15 and February 17 over disputes about pay, night tube service and massive cuts to station staff numbers, according to the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

According to the RMT statement, Underground workers will strike for 24 hours on January 26, February 15 and February 17 over disputes about pay, night tube service and massive cuts to station staff numbers.

The RMT said all station staff would strike for a week starting February 7.

Underground staff were offered a 2-percent wage increase, however, the RMT is demanding the introduction of overtime pay.

UK tube workers have staged several 24-hour strikes in recent months, destabilizing the London Underground and causing travel chaos in the city.