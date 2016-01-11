UK Transport Union Announces Three 24-Hour Underground Strikes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom's biggest Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced on Monday that London Underground staff were to stage three 24-hour strikes and a week of industrial action in two separate disputes over pay and night tube services.
The RMT said all station staff would strike for a week starting February 7.
Underground staff were offered a 2-percent wage increase, however, the RMT is demanding the introduction of overtime pay.
UK tube workers have staged several 24-hour strikes in recent months, destabilizing the London Underground and causing travel chaos in the city.
