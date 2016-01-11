Norway Deports Record 7,800 Asylum Seekers in 2015 - Immigration Service

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the NRK broadcaster, even though the number of deportations stood at an all-time high in 2015, the number of people who received rejections in their immigration cases was less than the year before.

Deportations increased by 8-percent in 2015 as compared to 2014, according to the immigration service. Most people were deported in the last two months of the year after the government toughened its immigration policy, with those deported predominately being asylum seekers or refugees.

Norway took in some 30,000 refugees amid the global refugee crisis.