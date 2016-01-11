EU Faces Identity Crisis as Europeans Trade Solidarity for Nationalism

"Right now, there is a crisis of Homo Europeus," Nicolas Gros-Verheyde said of the residents of EU countries.
Also, the author points to the fact that some EU countries, including Hungary, Poland, Finland, Denmark, the UK and France, are witnessing a revival in nationalist sentiment, which is manifesting itself in two forms: populism and patriotism.
@MichaelWhite the dysfunctional nature of the EU is fanning nationalism in Europe not lessening it.— John Duffield (@jfwduffield) 2 января 2016
Additionally, Nicolas Gros-Verheyde mentioned a sort of "constitutional coup aimed at challenging the EU's former achievements."
They place their stake on a market economy rather than solidarity, according to Gros-Verheyde.
The EU as a structure "seems to have lost [its] ideology, which has nothing to do with the projects of its founders, [who] aimed to create a progressive humanistic community," Gros-Verheyde concluded.
