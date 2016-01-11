Register
16:25 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The German embassy building is seen in Warsaw, Poland January 10, 2016. Poland's foreign minister on Sunday summoned the German ambassador to a meeting over what his department called anti-Polish comments by German politicians, the conservative Warsaw government's latest broadside at Berlin

    Polish Minister Shoots Down Eurocrat's Call for 'Supervision' of Warsaw

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    8153

    Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro lashed out against European Digital Economy & Society Commissioner Gunther Oettinger’s criticism of the recent changes to Poland’s legislation.

    A TV camera overlooks the Wawel castle, Poland
    © AFP 2018/ JOE KLAMAR
    Polish Media Gag Law Removes Editorial Independence Guarantees – Int’l Journalists Federation
    Earlier, Oettinger had criticized a new law signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda that tightens government control over the media. During an interview with the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, he said that "many reasons exist for us to activate the 'Rule of Law mechanism' and for us to place Warsaw under supervision," according to Radio Poland.

    "A week ago in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, you criticized the actions of a democratically elected Polish parliament and government that are intended to restore the objectivity and independence of the public media in Poland,” Ziobro wrote in an open letter addressed to Oettinger, Radio Poland reports.

    "You demanded that Poland be placed under supervision. Such words, spoken by a German politician, have the worst possible connotations for Poles. I am the grandson of a Polish officer who, during World War II, fought in the Home Army against 'German supervision'", he added.

    The minister also mentioned the recent incidents involving sexual assaults against women that took place in Cologne and several other German cities, which he claimed "were for several days hushed up by the German media."

    "I came to the painful conclusion that it’s easier for you to talk about fictitious threats to media freedom in other countries than condemn censorship in your own country," Ziobro said.

    On January 10, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski summoned the German ambassador to discuss the "anti-Polish comments by German politicians," according to Reuters.

    "It's not about one concrete comment, there are quite a few of them," foreign ministry spokesman said, the news agency adds.

    Related:

    EU Parliament Head Accuses Poland of ‘Putinization’, What Does He Mean?
    Poland's New Gov't Undermines Free Press, Rule of Law – US Rights Group
    EU Steps Up Pressure on Poland Over Constitutional Law Row
    Tags:
    legislation, criticism, relations, Zbigniew Ziobro, Andrzej Duda, Gunther Oettinger, Germany, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok