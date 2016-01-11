European Commission Unclear About End Date of Probe Into Gazprom

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said that she does not know when the probe against Russian gas giant Gazprom ends.

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Commission does not know when its investigation into Russian gas giant Gazprom for alleged excess pricing will come to a close, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Monday.

Gazprom is accused of abusing its dominant position in several Central and Eastern European gas markets – namely, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia.

Asked whether the probe can be expected to conclude in 2016, Vestager replied that there were new developments in the case concerning Bulgaria and more concerns about excess pricing by Gazprom in several EU states.

"When this will meet its end – I do not know yet," the competition commissioner said.

Earlier in the day, Vestager assessed the progress made to date in the investigation as positive, in an interview with EurActiv, a news website on EU affairs.

The European Commission initiated a probe into Gazprom’s alleged monopolistic practices in August 2012. In April 2015, it adopted a Statement of Objections that Gazprom reportedly replied to in December.