European Commission Unclear About End Date of Probe Into Gazprom

Gazprom is accused of abusing its dominant position in several Central and Eastern European gas markets – namely, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia.
Asked whether the probe can be expected to conclude in 2016, Vestager replied that there were new developments in the case concerning Bulgaria and more concerns about excess pricing by Gazprom in several EU states.
Earlier in the day, Vestager assessed the progress made to date in the investigation as positive, in an interview with EurActiv, a news website on EU affairs.
The European Commission initiated a probe into Gazprom’s alleged monopolistic practices in August 2012. In April 2015, it adopted a Statement of Objections that Gazprom reportedly replied to in December.
All comments
Show new comments (0)